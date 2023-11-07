China's foreign trade up 0.03% in first 10 months

China's total goods imports and exports expanded 0.03 percent year on year in yuan terms in the first ten months of the year, official data showed on Tuesday.

China's total goods imports and exports expanded 0.03 percent year on year to 34.32 trillion yuan (US$4.78 trillion) in the first ten months of the year, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports grew 0.4 percent year on year to 19.55 trillion yuan for January-October period, while imports declined 0.5 percent from one year earlier to 14.77 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In October alone, the country's foreign trade rose 0.9 percent from one year earlier to 3.54 trillion yuan, the data showed.