China Railway reports 16.1 pct rise in business revenues in first three quarters

China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) said that its business revenues hit 908 billion yuan (about 126.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2023, up 16.1 percent year on year.

While unveiling its financial results for the first three quarters of 2023 earlier this week, the firm said it earned 12.1 billion yuan in profits during the same period.

The company added that in the first three quarters, the total transportation revenue reached 731.7 billion yuan, an increase of 37.7 percent year on year, while its debt ratio was 65.81 percent, a decrease of 0.57 percentage points compared to the end of 2022.