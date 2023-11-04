Leadership program to drive science industry

Shanghai plans to inject more momentum into the life sciences sector with an executive leadership program to provide more talented personnel.

Ti Gong

Shanghai plans to inject more momentum into the life sciences sector with an executive leadership program to provide more talent with both solid science research and entrepreneurial knowledge.



The life sciences leadership executive education project at Fudan University's School of Management officially began on Friday, with the initial program consisting of 50 members covering various industry sectors such as medical device, biopharma and healthcare investment.

It aims to build an exchange platform for leading talented personnel and organizations in the field of life sciences and health care in China for a more prosperous industry outlook.

Fudan University president Jin Li said he hopes the program will fully leverage academic and research resources to empower life sciences' overall development.

It seeks to respond to the urgent needs of enterprises riding the latest waves of health care and life sciences, better industry upgrade and integration amid the era of scientific innovation and evolution.

The dean at the School of Management of Fudan University, Lu Xiongwen, called for the better integration of science research and entrepreneurship and more measures to empower science innovation with management science.

Biomedicine is a strategic industry pillar of Shanghai and last year the Shanghai's total biomedicine industry size reached 853.7 billion yuan(US$120 billion).

In September the city released the latest action plan to speed up the construction of a leading industry hub for biopharma innovation, and gene and cell therapy as one of its strategic areas.

More than 20 innovation bases and platforms for new gene and cell therapies will be established by 2025.