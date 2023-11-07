Chinese enterprises issue new plans with 'old friends' at CIIE

A batch of partnership programs, joint laboratory deals and co-developed products and innovation has been announced at the ongoing 6th CIIE, covering smartphones and cars.

Ti Gong

Chinese enterprises are meeting their "old friends" at the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo, reaffirming the event's connection effects and deep integration of the global supply chain.



A batch of partnership programs, joint laboratory deals and co-developed products and innovation has been announced at the CIIE, covering smartphones and cars that will influence millions of consumers.



Chinese telecom giant Vivo and ZEISS, a global leader in optics and tech solutions, announced an upgraded partnership for mobile imaging research and innovation.

Vivo, with over 5 million users globally, will launch its next-generation X100 model next week, which will feature ZEISS's advanced lens. It will enhance smartphone photography feature in chromatic aberration control and color correction, making it closer to professional camera level, both sides said.

Vivo and ZEISS have displayed innovations together several times at the CIIE since they established a joint lab in 2020. In the future, Vivo will collaborate with ZEISS to conduct in-depth research and exploration in interactive experience, perception technology, image processing and other key technologies, according to Yu Meng, Vivo's vice president of imaging technology.



This is a clear signal that CIIE is not just a platform to introduce high-quality overseas products. More importantly, it creates business and joint development opportunities, bringing higher quality connection and innovation.



Germany-headquartered ZEISS is making its sixth consecutive appearance at the CIIE this year, bringing nearly 70 innovative solutions covering the medical, consumer market, industrial and semiconductor manufacturing sectors.



"China is a hub for future industrial mega-trends. We will continue to engage with China, explore local manufacturing, local innovation and local business model," said Maximilian Foerst, president and CEO of ZEISS China.



Ti Gong

On Tuesday, electric car maker HiPhi and chemical giant Covestro announced plans to build a joint lab. The joint lab will promote green and sustainable development, including the development and application of recycled low-carbon materials, automotive-grade smart appearance, and in-depth research on solutions related to battery thermal conductivity, sealing and lightweight design.



China remains one of Covestro's most important markets and major investment destinations, contributing about 20 percent of its total revenue, Holly Lei, president of Covestro China, said in a recent interview, adding that electric vehicles were one of the spot lights of the company's business.

At the CIIE, HiPhi cars have been displayed in collaboration with partners for several years.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Meanwhile, a concept Robotaxi car made its debut at Toyota's CIIE booth, featuring L4 autonomous driving innovation. It's co-developed by Toyota and Pony.ai, a China-based autonomous driving system provider.

Pony.ai has cooperated with Toyota on autonomous driving since 2019, with the two firms setting up a joint venture.

Both sides will boost their cooperation in styling design, vehicle platform development, automatic driving system and manufacturing of Robotaxi, referred to as a self-driving taxi or driverless taxi.

In the future, the CIIE-shown model will become the JV's first Robotaxi to realize fully driverless travel nationwide.