China's retail sales up 7.6% in October

China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, climbed 7.6 percent year on year in October.

China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, climbed 7.6 percent year on year in October, official data showed on Wednesday.

The pace of growth accelerated from a rise of 5.5 percent registered in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Total retail sales of consumer goods topped 38.54 trillion yuan (US$5.37 trillion) in the January-October period, up 6.9 percent from one year earlier, according to the NBS.