China's weekly coastal bulk freight index rises

China's coastal bulk freight index increased during the week ending on November 10, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

China's coastal bulk freight index increased during the week ending on November 10, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight rose 5 percent week on week to 1,002.47, the SSE said.

According to the data, the coal sub-index increased 7.7 percent to 988.63.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001 under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport to reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.