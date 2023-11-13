﻿
Biz / Economy

Gene therapy innovation base unveiled in Zhangjiang

The new Zhangjiang Gene Island is expected to inject new momentum for entrepreneurs and service and solution providers covering the whole industry value chain, city officials said.
Shanghai hopes to attract more talent, scientific research institutions, clinical research, and service platforms with the latest gene therapy innovation base being unveiled in Zhangjiang in the Pudong New Area.

Covering 120,000 square meters of space, the new Zhangjiang Gene Island is expected to inject new momentum for entrepreneurs and service and solution providers covering the whole industry value chain, city officials told the 4th Zhangjiang Cell and Gene Therapy Industry International Summit over the weekend.

Over one-quarter of the total number of gene and cell treatments under clinical studies in China are from the Zhangjiang area, and about a dozen companies have already expressed their interest in relocating to the gene island.

Li Hui, director of the Science and Economy Commission of the Pudong New Area, said over 1.7 million square meters of commercial space has been allocated in the district for the booming segment, with over 900,000 square meter dedicated for cell therapy relevant companies.

The Zhangjiang Gene Island is part of the Shanghai International Medical Zone, which already hosts over 1,200 medical institutions, industry giants, startups and service providers.

It is also planning to host the latest virology research lab and synthetic biology innovation center in the Zhangjiang area, according to Wang Kairong, deputy general manager of the Zhangjiang Group.

According to the latest action plan on gene and cell therapy jointly released by the Shanghai Science Commission, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, and the Shanghai Health Commission in September, over 20 gene therapy relevant innovation bases and incubators will be set up by 2025 with a basic innovation system taking shape by then.

The third gene and cell therapy innovative competition was also held on the sidelines of the forum and 10 projects including those focused on immune cells, stem cells, gene editing, and gene therapy were chosen as the finalists.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
