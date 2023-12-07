China's foreign trade up 1.2 pct in November

China's total goods imports and exports expanded 1.2 percent year on year in November, official data showed Thursday.

China's total goods imports and exports expanded 1.2 percent year on year in November, official data showed Thursday.

Last month, the country's foreign trade stood at 3.7 trillion yuan (about 519.84 billion U.S. dollars), according to the General Administration of Customs.

Exports grew 1.7 percent year on year to 2.1 trillion yuan, while imports edged up 0.6 percent from one year earlier to 1.6 trillion yuan, the data showed.

During the January-November period, the country's foreign trade stayed unchanged compared to one year earlier, at 37.96 trillion yuan, according to the data.