Yangpu a shining example of high-quality innovation

Shanghai is beefing up efforts to accelerate high-quality growth after Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made an inspection tour in the city in late November. Let's check out what Yangpu District has achieved and will strive to achieve in the future.

Shanghai's Yangpu District has emerged as a shining example of China's dedication to high-quality economic development, with its transformation from an industrial stronghold to a leading area of innovation.

On Thursday, a special event on "promoting high-quality economic development" took its audience on a journey through Yangpu, showcasing the district's commitment to innovation as the primary engine for economic and social advancement.

Yangpu's economic resilience and internal momentum have significantly strengthened, as evidenced by its GDP surpassing 200 billion yuan (US$28 billion) in 2022, leading the growth rate across Shanghai, according to Wang Tao, head of the Industrial Science Department at Yangpu's Development and Reform Commission.

The first half of this year saw the district's GDP grow by 12.7 percent, placing it among the top performers city-wide. The number of national high-tech enterprises and the "little giant" companies specializing in niche sectors in Yangpu also ranks first among central urban districts.

Wang also said Yangpu's economic resilience has been bolstered by its strategic new industry clusters, which received commendation from the State Council this year.

The transformation of the Yangpu riverfront area, stretching 15.5 kilometers along the Huangpu River, has been particularly noteworthy.

Qian Liang, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Yangpu Binjiang Group, reflected on the area's industrial past and its evolution into a vibrant "living belt," where the old heavy industrial factories have been replaced by modern Internet and information technology companies.

Shanghai Luoman Lighting, headquartered in Yangpu riverside, exemplifies this transformation. Established in 1999, it has evolved from a labor-intensive construction company to a design-led cultural and creative enterprise. It now offers comprehensive lighting solutions, covering the entire lifecycle from planning and installation to operation and maintenance.

Luoman Lighting has partnered with Holovis, a global leader in immersive experience solutions, to establish joint venture Shanghai Holovis Digital Technology Co Ltd, aiming to create world-class immersive experiences and explore the frontiers of digital entertainment technology in the cultural tourism industry and beyond.

Another highlight of the district is its impressive talent pool, with a significant concentration of high-end professionals, including 69 academicians, 326 national-level overseas talents, and about 180,000 university students accounting for a third of Shanghai's total.

This intellectual capital is driving innovation in areas such as an innovation and technology demonstration zone, where the synergy between universities and the community is fostering a vibrant ecosystem for digital transformation and cultural creativity, according to You Huangxin of Yangpu Knowledge Innovation Zone Investment & Development Co.

Game developer Papergames, located in the core area of the innovation zone, as an example, has made a name for itself with hit games such as "Miracle Nikki," "Love and Producer," and "Shining Nikki." With nearly 400 million registered users worldwide, the company has been instrumental in promoting traditional Chinese culture through its games, integrating elements of opera, festivals, architecture, and customs into its designs, said Ding Herong of Papergames.

Looking ahead, Yangpu is poised to further support enterprise innovation and upgrading.

Xu Gang, head of the Industrial Service Section of Yangpu District's Culture and Tourism Bureau, emphasized the district's focus on policy development to bolster the cultural and creative industries, with particular attention to emerging fields such as the metaverse, online audio-visual, and electronic sports.