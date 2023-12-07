Biz / Economy

China unveils plan to promote high-level institutional opening-up of Shanghai FTZ

Xinhua
  17:05 UTC+8, 2023-12-07       0
China's State Council has issued a comprehensive plan to promote the high-level institutional opening up of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.
Xinhua
  17:05 UTC+8, 2023-12-07       0

China's State Council has issued a comprehensive plan to promote the high-level institutional opening up of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) by aligning it with high-standard international economic and trade rules.

The free trade zone will take the lead in establishing institutional systems and supervision models that align with high-standard economic and trade rules, and move to build itself into a national demonstration zone for institutional opening up.

A total of 80 measures, covering seven areas, were outlined in the plan including initiatives to facilitate trade in goods and services, promote digital trade and enhance intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, among others.

To accelerate the opening up of the service trade in the FTZ, the plan called for efforts to further open up key sectors such as finance and telecommunications, make cross-border investment and financing easier, support multinationals to set up capital management centers in China, and improve the service quality of the telecommunications sector.

Regarding trade in goods, the plan called for improving the import management of special products such as medical devices and wine, and simplifying quarantine procedures on a trial base in the Shanghai FTZ.

High-standard digital trade rules will be implemented in the Shanghai FTZ, according to the plan. The FTZ will explore a mechanism for legal, safe and convenient cross-border data flow, accelerate efforts to empower industries with digital technology and foster new competitiveness in digital trade.

The comprehensive plan also includes measures to strengthen the protection of trademarks and patents, promote reforms in government procurement by aligning it with international rules, support international cooperation in the green sector and improve supervision rules.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     