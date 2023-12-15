China's power use up 11.6% in November to 763 bn kWh

Power usage climbed 11.6% from a year ago to 763 billion kilowatt-hours last month.

China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, recorded a notable growth in November, official data showed on Friday.

Power usage climbed 11.6 percent from a year ago to 763 billion kilowatt-hours last month, according to the National Energy Administration.

Power consumption by primary industries increased by 12.2 percent year on year, while power consumption by secondary and tertiary sectors rose by 9.8 percent and 20.9 percent, respectively.

Residential power usage saw a year-on-year increase of 10 percent to 93.6 billion kilowatt-hours in November, the administration said.

In the first 11 months, the country's electricity consumption rose 6.3 percent from a year ago to about 8.4 trillion kilowatt-hours.