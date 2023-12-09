Biz / Economy

China's e-commerce logistics index up in November

China's e-commerce logistics index, an indicator of logistics operations in the e-commerce sector, stood at 113.1 points in November, up 1.2 points from a month earlier, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The sub-index tracking total business volume last month stood at 124.1 points, marking an increase of 1.7 points from October, the organization said.

It added that rural e-commerce demand also increased last month, with the sub-index tracking e-commerce logistics in such regions rising 0.9 points from October to 129.5 points.

In the first 11 months of this year, the e-commerce logistics sector has made steady progress, with significant improvement at both supply and demand sides, and the index returned to a five-year-high, the organization said.

It added that with the transformation of residents' consumption pattern, the rise of domestic brands and the emergence of new business forms in the field of e-commerce, the upward trend is expected to continue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
