China's urban rail transit trips surge over 80% in November

  17:09 UTC+8, 2023-12-09       0
China's urban rail transit networks recorded an 81.9 percent year-on-year increase in passenger trips in November, according to official data.
China's urban rail transit networks recorded an 81.9 percent year-on-year increase in passenger trips in November, according to official data.

The Ministry of Transport said that last month, 2.58 billion passenger trips were made via urban transit networks in 55 cities across the country.

The figure was 29.8 percent higher than the average monthly level recorded in 2019.

In November, the addition of a new urban rail transit line took the country's overall count to 300, according to the ministry.

