China's game market sales revenue tops 300 billion yuan

The actual sales revenue of China's domestic game market in 2023 has reached around 303 billion yuan (US$42.7 billion), up 14 percent year on year, according to an industrial report released on Friday.

The annual report on China's game industry was released during the 2023 China Game Industry Annual Conference held in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

According to the report, China now has a total of 668 million game players, a new record high.

The country's self-developed game products have raked in about 16.4 billion US dollars overseas in 2023, achieving a revenue scale of over 100 billion yuan for four consecutive years, said the report.

The United States and Japan remain the two major overseas markets for Chinese mobile games, accounting for 32.5 percent and 18.9 percent, respectively, in terms of market share, followed by the Republic of Korea.