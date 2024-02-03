China's basic medical insurance fund reports revenue of 2.7 trln yuan in 2023

China's basic medical insurance fund, including maternity insurance, saw a total revenue of over US$381.7 billion in 2023.

China's basic medical insurance fund, including maternity insurance, saw a total revenue of over 2.71 trillion yuan (US$381.7 billion) in 2023, data from the National Health care Security Administration showed.

The revenue for basic medical insurance funds for urban employees, including maternity insurance, stood at 1.66 trillion yuan. The revenue for basic medical insurance funds for rural and non-working urban residents was around 1.05 trillion yuan.

The expenditure for the basic medical insurance funds reached 2.20 trillion yuan during the period, according to data.