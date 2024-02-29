Hongqiao International Open Hub and its remarkable third anniversary

Since Shanghai's Hongqiao International Open Hub opened three years ago, it has vigorously promoted investment attraction, creating a favorable business environment for companies.

CFP

Since Shanghai's Hongqiao International Open Hub was launched three years ago, it has vigorously promoted investment attraction, and created a favorable business environment with system-based innovations, bringing lots of convenience to enterprises.

In 2021 and 2023, the National Development and Reform Commission issued the Overall Program for the Construction of the Hongqiao International Open Hub as well as Several Policies and Measures on Promoting the Further Enhancement of Hongqiao International Open Hub, respectively, showing the importance the central government attaches to the development of the hub, where construction and expansion is ongoing.

The Hongqiao Central Business District, the hub's core, has implemented a number of enterprise-friendly policies and introduced headquarters of more than 500 enterprises and organizations in the first three years.

The four major functions of the Hongqiao CBD – business, exhibitions, transportation and science & innovation – have been fully utilized during the period.

In terms of transportation, the Hongqiao CBD's proximity to the world's largest comprehensive transportation hub, including international airports, high-speed railroads, expressways, intercity and urban railways, and public transportation within the city, has made it more convenient for business trips and client visits.

Trina Solar, founded in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province in 1997, has located its international headquarters in the hub. "We are able to get to the airport and high-speed railway station within 15 minutes from our company," Gao Haichun, executive director of Trina Solar, noted.

"Hongqiao is not only 'Shanghai's Hongqiao', but also 'China's Hongqiao' or even 'the world's Hongqiao'," said Jie Yang, vice chairman and lead partner for east and west China at KPMG China. KPMG China recently announced the opening of one of the largest office spaces in KPMG's global network in March.

Digital building platform service provider Glodon is also witnessing the development of its corporate business in the hub. After moving into the Hongqiao CBD, Glodon has accelerated its business development in the Yangtze River Delta region through the construction of its Shanghai base.

Currently, Glodon serves more than 1 million end-users and 20,000 corporate clients in the YRD region.

CFP

In addition, the hub has been creating a better business environment, continuously improving the government service system and optimizing enterprise services over the past three years.

At present, Hongqiao Park, or, Shanghai Human Resource Service Industry Park, has gathered 165 human resource service organizations. More than 37 international trade and investment promotion organizations have settled in the hub.

There is also a comprehensive service area in the hub, providing enterprises with on-site processing of at least 500 governmental matters, including business registration and human resources. The Hongqiao International Central Legal District provides enterprises with professional services such as intellectual property rights protection and high-end legal training.

The Hongqiao CBD provides a full range of guarantees for enterprises in project-landing procedures, supporting industrial innovation and development, with incentives for talents and helping them settle and register.

"As the company was established in 2020, there were only few people based in Shanghai at the beginning. Over the past few years, our employees have increased almost each year, most of whom are R&D personnel," Wang Hui, deputy general manager of Getech Technology Co Ltd, said.

In addition to the increasing number of companies and employees over the past three years, the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) in the hub area has hosted a total of 95 exhibitions, with 46 international exhibitions held in 2023 alone, accounting for 80.7 percent of all exhibitions in Shanghai last year.

The China International Import Expo has also attracted increasing attention worldwide. In 2023, the sixth CIIE drew 154 countries, regions and international organizations, with 3,486 exhibitors and the debut of 442 new products, technologies and services, with an intended turnover of US$78.41 billion on a one-year basis, an increase of 6.6 percent over the previous year.

The hub's gross domestic product soared from 2.3 trillion yuan (US$319 billion) in 2020 to 2.8 trillion yuan in 2023, with the economic density reaching 400 million yuan per square kilometer, 4.7 times the average level of the YRD region, according to official data.