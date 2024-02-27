Biz / Economy

China's import logistics log robust growth in 2023

China's import logistics registered steady expansion in 2023, data from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing showed.
China's import logistics registered steady expansion in 2023, data from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing showed.

The country's total value of import logistics stood at 18 trillion yuan (US$2.53 trillion) last year, up 13 percent year on year, with the growth in each quarter topping 10 percent, according to the organization.

Specifically, the flow of imported bulk commodity further expanded. China's imports of energy products, such as crude oil, natural gas and coal, hit 1.16 billion tons, soaring 27.2 percent year on year.

The country also imported 1.46 billion tons of iron, aluminum and other metal ore in 2023, up 7.6 percent from the previous year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
