Biz / Economy

Shanghai signs up new multinationals in investment drive

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0
City welcomes a new batch of global companies in the latest round of investment promotion initiatives to strengthen its foothold to attract more players from overseas.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0

Editor's note:

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is confident it will attract more quality investment thanks to better policies and services.

Shanghai signs up new multinationals in investment drive

Shanghai has signed up with a new batch of multinationals to increase investment amid a latest round of investment promotion initiatives to strengthen its foothold to attract more overseas players.

Investment deals totalling US$6.47 billion from 63 foreign investment projects were agreed on Tuesday, covering key industries such as biomedicine, electronic information, automotive and digital economy, low-carbon.

A total of 34 multinationals' regional headquarters and 17 research and development centers were also accredited on Tuesday.

The first batch of 10 professional service providers have been accredited as official partners for Shanghai's foreign investment promotions as the city seeks to better leverage their expertise and operations network to expand its influence and appeal to overseas investors.

Leading consultancy firms and professional service providers are included, such as Bank of China's Shanghai branch, Deloitte China, PwC and CBRE.

Through tighter relationships with industry and trade promotion agencies and third-party institutions, the city also boosts its links with potential investors in various industries.

Inviting leading industry players and service providers to locate their operations and headquarters in Shanghai is a crucial part of the city's continuous opening-up and pioneering reforms to woo investors.

By the end of January, Shanghai was home to 962 regional headquarters of multinational companies and 563 foreign-funded research and development centers.

Shanghai signs up new multinationals in investment drive
Ti Gong

Frederico Freire Jardim, Asia president of Kraft Heinz, said it plans to invest tens of millions of yuan this year at its Jinshan plant to enhance smart manufacturing to further enhance energy efficiency. It regards China as a strategic market and growth engine and remains committed to better serve local consumers.

Having moved its Asian headquarters from Singapore to Shanghai in 2020, it retains a strong confidence in China's economic development and further opening up measures in the long run.

Michael Bi, managing partner of EY China Markets, said it has been committed to utilize the professional service firm's global network to serve Shanghai's high-quality economy growth and sustainable urban development.

"We will continue to uphold the global vision and local focus to be the 'spokesperson' of Shanghai's city brand and make continuous contributions in facilitating the establishment and development of multinational businesses here."

Alan Li, president at CBRE China, also believes it could better serve the city's investment promotional activities and help overseas and local players to become more deeply rooted in Shanghai and China.

Lily Ma, human capital management firm ADP's North Asia general manger, believes that locating its North Asia headquarters in Shanghai allows it to better integrate resources to serve both local and multinational customers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
CBRE
Jinshan
Deloitte
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     