New plan released to support foreign R&D centers in Shanghai

Shen Mengdan
  20:01 UTC+8, 2024-03-13       0
Support for foreign-funded R&D centers to increase investment and subsidies for projects should boost city's growth as an international science and technology innovation center.
Shanghai released a foreign-funded R&D center supporting plan on Wednesday, inviting foreign-funded R&D centers to cluster in Shanghai, helping the city become an international science and technology innovation center, according to the government website.

"The Shanghai Foreign-funded R&D Center Enhancement Plan" will take effect from March 15.

Foreign-funded R&D centers are key to realizing the goal of making Shanghai an international science and technology innovation center, a crucial link to achieve a high level of opening up and to build a global innovation network.

The plan supports foreign-funded R&D centers to increase R&D investment and provide financial subsidies to eligible research projects.

The plan also simplifies the customs clearance and supervision process for research materials of foreign-funded R&D centers and facilitate quarantine approval.

New plan released to support foreign R&amp;D centers in Shanghai
CFP

According to the plan, in order to attract more talent, Shanghai would relax the restrictions on qualifications, ages and other conditions for the evaluation of talent, optimize the process of work permits in China, relax restrictions on the age, education and work experience of high-end foreign talents, release a multilingual policy on foreign talents, and provide support in the areas of settlement, housing, children's education, employment of spouses, and medical protection.

By the end of 2023, Shanghai had accredited a total of 561 foreign-funded R&D centers.

For more information (Chinese only): please visit https://www.shanghai.gov.cn/nw12344/20240312/8496fe67c56f4dc4b60ee5dc7810d698.html

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
