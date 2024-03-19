'The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon' continues to top China's box office chart

Action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" continued to top the Chinese mainland's daily box office tally on Monday.

Action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" continued to top the Chinese mainland's daily box office tally on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

With a daily box office revenue of 9.63 million yuan (US$1.36 million), the film's total box office reached 529 million yuan on its 18th screening day.

It was followed by the Hollywood sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two," with a daily box office earning of 6.46 million yuan. "Remember Me," a domestic family drama, came in third and generated a daily box office of 5.38 million yuan on Monday.

Monday's box office earnings totaled 34.36 million yuan.