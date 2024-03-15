Biz / Economy

China to boost supervision of IPOs, listed firms, brokers, public offering funds

Xinhua
  20:17 UTC+8, 2024-03-15       0
China's securities watchdog will issue three guidelines to boost supervision of initial public offerings (IPOs), listed companies, brokers and public offering funds.
Xinhua
  20:17 UTC+8, 2024-03-15       0

China's securities watchdog will issue three guidelines to boost supervision of initial public offerings (IPOs), listed companies, brokers and public offering funds.

It will also release a guideline to improve its own capacities, said Li Chao, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Friday.

The regulator will intensify its crackdown on financial fraud, particularly targeting five types of illegal practices, said Guo Ruiming, head of the CSRC Department of Listed Company Supervision.

They are long-term systemic fraud and third-party cooperation in fraudulent activities, fraudulent issuance of stocks and bonds, abuse of accounting policies to manipulate profits, falsification through activities like financing trade, and fraudulent actions that harm the interests of listed companies, according to Guo.

The regulator noted that it will enhance random sampling and on-site probes of companies slated for listing.

Yan Bojin, head of the CSRC Department of Public Offering Supervision, said that the CSRC will conduct thorough investigations into companies that withdraw their listing applications when they are subject to on-site probes, which implies that even if they withdraw their applications, they will still be investigated.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     