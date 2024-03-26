Biz / Economy

CDF 2024 attendees confident in China's economic development

SHINE
  21:11 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0
The China Development Forum (CDF) 2024 was held on March 24-25 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.
SHINE
  21:11 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0

The China Development Forum (CDF) 2024 was held on March 24-25 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Held under the theme "The Continuous Development of China", the CDF 2024 facilitated constructive exchanges on key and cutting-edge issues related to China's development and global development, and demonstrated the advantages and vitality of China's continuous economic development to the world.

Sean Green, President and CEO of BMW Group Region China told People's Daily Online that trade-ins of consumer goods, including vehicles, will be a welcome policy in the auto industry, which will stimulate consumer behavior again.

"I am still confident this year," Green said. "We still see China opening up. We've taken advantage of that with our shareholding in the local joint venture BMW Brilliance (BBA). So, 75 percent of shareholding that we have through BMW, and we continue to see that."

Green said BMW just opened an insurance company last year, which is a great example of establishing new businesses in China. "So opening up continues," he said.

"We have huge confidence that growth will continue in China, but also that China will contribute to the growth of the world," said Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Danone.

"China is a market of opportunity. It's a huge market. It's an extraordinarily sophisticated market. It's a market where we innovate locally in China for China and the rest of the world," de Saint-Affrique added.

Benjamin Harburg, Managing Partner of MSA Capital, told People's Daily Online that he believes in the growth of the China market, the power of Chinese consumers, and China's ability to become a more domestic consumption-led economy, which will lead to thrilling investment opportunities for MSA Capital as an investment fund.

Hosted by the Development Research Centre (DRC) of the State Council and organized by the China Development Research Foundation (CDRF), the CDF is the first major state-level international conference after the "Two Sessions".

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Two Sessions
Danone
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     