China's anti-dumping probe into EU brandy does not target any specific EU member state: minister

The anti-dumping probe will look at EU-produced brandy in containers holding less than 200 liters imported from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023.

China's anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the European Union, prompted by a complaint submitted by the domestic brandy industry, neither targets any specific EU member state nor carries predefined findings, China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said on Monday.

China will conduct the investigation openly and transparently in accordance with Chinese law and WTO rules, while fully safeguarding the rights of all stakeholders, added the minister.

Wang made these remarks when meeting with three French brandy trade associations and five French brandy producers, who said they are willing to cooperate with the Chinese side in the investigation process and keep developing their businesses in the Chinese market.

In January, China started an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the EU following a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry.

The anti-dumping probe will look at EU-produced brandy in containers holding less than 200 liters imported from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023. The probe is expected to end before January 5, 2025, but may be extended for half a year under special circumstances.

Noting that 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, the Chinese minister stressed that the two countries share broad prospects for economic and trade cooperation and China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the French business community, to promote the stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

China has the advantage of a large market with huge consumption potential and 2024 has been designated as the year of promoting consumption, which will further boost demand for imported quality products, said Wang, who welcomed French companies to actively participate in the Chinese market and share the opportunities of China's development.