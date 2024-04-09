﻿
Biz / Economy

China's anti-dumping probe into EU brandy does not target any specific EU member state: minister

Xinhua
  09:47 UTC+8, 2024-04-09       0
The anti-dumping probe will look at EU-produced brandy in containers holding less than 200 liters imported from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023.
Xinhua
  09:47 UTC+8, 2024-04-09       0

China's anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the European Union, prompted by a complaint submitted by the domestic brandy industry, neither targets any specific EU member state nor carries predefined findings, China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said on Monday.

China will conduct the investigation openly and transparently in accordance with Chinese law and WTO rules, while fully safeguarding the rights of all stakeholders, added the minister.

Wang made these remarks when meeting with three French brandy trade associations and five French brandy producers, who said they are willing to cooperate with the Chinese side in the investigation process and keep developing their businesses in the Chinese market.

In January, China started an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the EU following a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry.

The anti-dumping probe will look at EU-produced brandy in containers holding less than 200 liters imported from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023. The probe is expected to end before January 5, 2025, but may be extended for half a year under special circumstances.

Noting that 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, the Chinese minister stressed that the two countries share broad prospects for economic and trade cooperation and China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the French business community, to promote the stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

China has the advantage of a large market with huge consumption potential and 2024 has been designated as the year of promoting consumption, which will further boost demand for imported quality products, said Wang, who welcomed French companies to actively participate in the Chinese market and share the opportunities of China's development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     