China strongly opposes revised US chip export restrictions

Xinhua
  11:15 UTC+8, 2024-04-01       0
China has expressed strong opposition to the latest US revised rules on semiconductor export rules, saying that it will disrupt the global semiconductor market as well as cooperation between enterprises.

The latest revision of semiconductor export controls came less than six months after the United States introduced the rules on October 17, 2023, said China's Ministry of Commerce on Sunday.

Global companies, including the US ones, need a stable and predictable business environment, but the United States has overstretched the concept of national security and arbitrarily revised the rules to tighten control measures, setting more obstacles for the normal trade cooperation between Chinese and American enterprises, imposing a heavier compliance burden and bringing remarkable uncertainties in the global semiconductor sector, it noted.

The semiconductor sector is highly globalized after decades of growth and this is the result of the law of the market and the choice of enterprises, it said.

As the world's largest semiconductor market, China is willing to work with all sides to boost mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the security and stability of the global semiconductor industrial chain and supply chain, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
