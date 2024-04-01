Biz / Economy

Shanghai offers 150m yuan green home appliance subsidy

A total of 150 million yuan (US$21 million) in subsidy for energy-saving and smart home appliances is being offered in Shanghai through the end of this year to boost consumption.
A total of 150 million yuan (US$21 million) in subsidy for energy-saving and smart home appliances is being offered in Shanghai through the end of this year amid the city's efforts to boost consumption and industry upgrade.

Shoppers can pay through the UnionPay app, WeChat and Alipay for products that are licensed with the highest level of energy efficiency ratio, a latest notice from the city's commerce commission says.

Each shopper can enjoy the subsidies through three different payment apps once for each different app.

Starting from March 30, the subsidies are eligible at around 200 local supermarket chains, including Lianhua; home appliance shops such as Suning and B&Q; as well as flagship stores of leading brands like Haier, Gree and Xiaomi.

Shoppers can enjoy a one-off 10 percent discount of no more than 1,000 yuan for purchases across more than a dozen categories such as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, air purifiers and cookers.

The subsidy comes on top of other types of discounts at local retailers or home appliance stores, and the subsidized products will be separated from those not qualified for when customers pay the bills at the cashier.

If there's a refund, the subsidy would be deducted as well.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
