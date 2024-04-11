China's consumer prices rise 0.1% in March
10:20 UTC+8, 2024-04-11 0
China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, edged up 0.1 percent year on year in March, official data showed Thursday.
10:20 UTC+8, 2024-04-11 0
China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, edged up 0.1 percent year on year in March, official data showed Thursday.
On a monthly basis, the CPI went down 1 percent in March, said the National Bureau of Statistics.
The core CPI, deducting food and energy prices, went up 0.6 percent year on year last month, maintaining a mild increase, according to the NBS.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports