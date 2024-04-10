﻿
Baoshan launches multi-billion yuan investment projects

A signing event for projects totaling investments worth over 6 billion yuan (US$830 million) took place on Wednesday at Nanda Smart City in Shanghai's suburban Baoshan District.
Editor's note:

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is confident it will attract more quality investment thanks to better policies and services.

A signing event for projects totaling more than 6 billion yuan (US$830 million) in investments took place on Wednesday at Nanda Smart City in suburban Baoshan District, marking a major step in Shanghai's global investment promotion efforts for 2024.

The event saw the signing of agreements on 26 industrial projects in fields such as green and low-carbon technologies, biopharmaceuticals, synthetic biology, robotics, and intelligent manufacturing.

Baoshan is focusing on developing six key industries – cruise tourism, green and low-carbon technologies, robotics and intelligent manufacturing, biopharmaceuticals and synthetic biology, new materials, and new-generation information technology – to boost industry clusters, according to Deng Xiaodong, acting director of the district.

Deng highlighted Baoshan's commitment to optimizing the business environment by ensuring the best policies, lowest costs, superior service, and fastest procedures.

A highlight of the event was the launch of the China Resources Fengxiang Road TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) commercial and office complex project in Nanda Smart City, a major urban renewal project.

Standing in the core area of Nanda and above the Fengxiang Road metro station, intersecting Line 15 and the planned Line 22, the project aims to develop a TOD complex integrating luxury shopping centers, offices, and quality residential areas.

It aims to become the largest and highest-quality flagship commercial center in northern Shanghai, according to the district government.

Nanda, covering 6.3 square kilometers, is rising from the former Nanda Industrial Site, which was previously notorious for soil and air pollution. The future digital city will feature parks, waterways and TOD projects, along with sprawling underground spaces for metro stations and commercial facilities.

Ti Gong

Agreements on key investment projects were signed in Baoshan's Nanda Smart City on Wednesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
