﻿
Biz / Economy

Chinese premier stresses construction of capital market

Xinhua
  22:06 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday stressed efforts to accelerate the development of a safe, well-regulated, transparent, open, dynamic and resilient capital market.
Xinhua
  22:06 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday stressed efforts to accelerate the development of a safe, well-regulated, transparent, open, dynamic and resilient capital market.

He called for efforts to better leverage the role of the capital market and accelerate the building of a nation with a strong financial sector to serve Chinese modernization.

Li made the remarks at a State Council study session that focused on further reforms of the capital market for steady and healthy development.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, the capital market, a crucial part of modern financial system, has accelerated development, playing a key role in promoting optimal allocation of resources, supporting scientific and technological innovation, and promoting economic and social development, he said.

Earlier this month, the State Council released a guideline on strengthening regulation on the capital market, forestalling risks and promoting its high-quality development.

Li said it is necessary to take the implementation of the guideline as an opportunity to boost the reform and development of the capital market.

More should be done to expedite the refinement of the basic institutional systems of the capital market, improve key systems such as listing, trading, and delisting, and promote a virtuous cycle of investment and financing, he said. Li also underscored the importance of maintaining a dynamic balance between listing and delisting activities.

The premier also called for efforts to improve the quality of listed companies and bolster regulatory oversight on entry into the capital market.

Work should be done to intensify oversight of the capital market, and illegal and non-compliant activities should be punished more strictly, he said.

Highlighting the pivotal role of a stable and healthy capital market in driving economic development and boosting national governance, Li urged efforts across all related sectors to strengthen coordination to foster synergy in propelling the high-quality development of the capital market.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     