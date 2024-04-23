Shanghai sees surge in inbound tourists in Q1

Shanghai saw a surge in inbound tourists in the first quarter of this year thanks to tourism market recovery and China's efforts to facilitate cross-border travel.

The city received over 1.27 million inbound tourists in the January-March period, up 249.67 percent year on year, the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism said Tuesday.

Shanghai is a leading Chinese destination for international tourists. As the inbound tourism market recovers, more overseas tourists throng the city's popular scenic spots, streets and residential quarters, and even major exhibitions.

Recently, a cruise liner brought more than 2,000 tourists from countries including Germany to Shanghai, where they toured the historical buildings, learned about traditional culture, and had a taste of local fashion life.

The 2024 Tourism Plus Shanghai, a tourism industry expo, attracted more than 5,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions and logged a record high of over 15,700 overseas visitors.

In cooperation with a number of partners, including foreign institutions in Shanghai, overseas cultural centers, and cultural and tourism groups, Shanghai has launched a program called "Visit Shanghai" to promote inbound tourism.