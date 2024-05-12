Shanghai's connection with Belt and Road nations has been further elevated thanks to a partnership to expand e-commerce ties with Serbia.

Shanghai's connection with Belt and Road nations has been further elevated thanks to a partnership to expand e-commerce ties with Serbia.



The "Silk Road E-commerce" Serbian specialty promotion opened on Saturday as part of the monthlong Shanghai Silk Road E-commerce Carnival.

It also follows a latest memorandum of understanding signed by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Internal and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Serbia to deepen collaboration in e-commerce earlier this week.

The China-Serbia Free Trade Agreement is set to take effect on July 1 this year.

Shanghai has close ties with the central European nation and the trade volume between Serbian and Shanghai doubled over the the past five years.

Popular products include wine, honey, beef and lamb.

Ti Gong

Leading retail platforms and online shopping sites also inked cooperation deals with the Serbia Product Pavilion to expand product offerings.

Tentative partnerships have been reached between the Serbia Product Pavilion at the Greenland's Global Commodity Trading Hub with agencies and institutions such as the Silk Road E-commerce International Think Tank Alliance, Collaborative Training Center, and Digital Technology Application Center.

Consumers can buy this merchandise through e-commerce platforms or live broadcasting and also at the offline bazaar at No. 558 on Nanjing Road E. in Huangpu District.