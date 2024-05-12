﻿
Biz / Economy

Cheers to improved e-commerce with Serbia

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:38 UTC+8, 2024-05-12       0
Shanghai's connection with Belt and Road nations has been further elevated thanks to a partnership to expand e-commerce ties with Serbia.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:38 UTC+8, 2024-05-12       0

Shanghai's connection with Belt and Road nations has been further elevated thanks to a partnership to expand e-commerce ties with Serbia.

The "Silk Road E-commerce" Serbian specialty promotion opened on Saturday as part of the monthlong Shanghai Silk Road E-commerce Carnival.

It also follows a latest memorandum of understanding signed by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Internal and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Serbia to deepen collaboration in e-commerce earlier this week.

The China-Serbia Free Trade Agreement is set to take effect on July 1 this year.

Shanghai has close ties with the central European nation and the trade volume between Serbian and Shanghai doubled over the the past five years.

Popular products include wine, honey, beef and lamb.

Cheers to improved e-commerce with Serbia
Ti Gong

Greenland executives, Shanghai Commerce Commission officials and acting Consul General of the Consulate General of the Republic of Serbia in Shanghai Sasa Jeremic at the Opening Ceremony of the Serbian Wine Festival on Saturday.

Leading retail platforms and online shopping sites also inked cooperation deals with the Serbia Product Pavilion to expand product offerings.

Tentative partnerships have been reached between the Serbia Product Pavilion at the Greenland's Global Commodity Trading Hub with agencies and institutions such as the Silk Road E-commerce International Think Tank Alliance, Collaborative Training Center, and Digital Technology Application Center.

Consumers can buy this merchandise through e-commerce platforms or live broadcasting and also at the offline bazaar at No. 558 on Nanjing Road E. in Huangpu District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu
Nanjing Road
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     