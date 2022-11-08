Medical professionals and institutions provide cutting-edge information on health care at CIIE

Medical experts, organizations and hospitals attend the CIIE, providing education and awareness on key health care issues from rare diseases to dermatology and eye care.

Medical institutions, patient groups and health care providers took to the stage of the China International Import Expo to enhance disease awareness and spread the latest scientific information.

A handbook "China Atopic Dermatitis Patient Q&A" compiled by dermatology experts was released this week at the CIIE.

Shanghai Daily deputy editor-in-chief Liu Qi was joined by dermatologists and industry experts to discuss health care and dermatology issues in children and young people, calling for a combined effort from society to address the shortage of treatment.

Sanofi's Dupixent is returning again as a key product at the booth for the fifth time, after it gained approval for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in children and adults aged 6 years and older in China.

Ma Lin, director of the Department of Dermatology and chief physicians of the Beijing Children's Hospital of Capital Medical University, said children's atopic dermatitis affect the entire family and is therefore essential for them to adopt safe and effective treatment.

The Chinese Organization for Rare Disorders, the China Gingko GPP Patient Care Center and the First Hospital of China Medical University jointly kicked off a patient education publication for Generalized Pustular Psoriasis which is a rare, lifelong skin disease.



Huang Rufang, president and founder of Chinese Organization for Rare Disorders, said rare disease patients are finding it difficult to find the right diagnosis and treatment, and the new publication is expected to shed light on their hopeful future.

Vice president of the First Hospital of China Medical University Gao Xinghua hopes the patient handbook will help bridge the gap and facilitate better communication between physicians and patients, and raise overall awareness of the disease.

MSD launched the Health Knowledge Camp in collaboration with the Center for International Communications Studies at Tsinghua University and the Global Health Research Center at Duke Kunshan University.

The health information hub, which is the first long-term media program of its kind, has been set up consisting of the latest health policies, technological development, and health and disease knowledge.

It was designed to facilitate better promotion of scientific and professional health education covering diversified topics.

Aiming at satisfying rising public demand for accurate, authoritative and practical disease education information, the initiators are calling on the participation of more experts, academic institutions and businesses in the future.

GSK's digital health care management program targeting chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is expected to be further elevated with an extended partnership signed at the CIIE.

There's altogether about 100 million COPD patients in the country and the prevalence rate among those aged 40 years and above is around 13.7 percent.

GSK and NF Doctor Internet Hospital Co will combine each others' specialties to spread the idea of standardized treatment and health management.

With the picking up of consumer digital services, health care, diagnosis and chronic disease management have increasingly relied on digital infrastructure.

The convergence of medical services, technology and retail will give rise to a new generation of health care service ecosystem, in line with the future health care model, noted Xu Jia, leading consulting partner of the pharma and health care sectors at PwC China.

In the long run, it could offer precision treatment as it is more tailored to patients' individual conditions and lifestyles, according to "The Digitalization New Ecosystem of Future Health Care," the latest white paper by PwC.

It expects the domestic digital therapeutics market to grow 56 percent by 2025 to US$1.5 billion, much faster than the global average growth of 26 percent.

Eye care and eyewear provider EssilorLuxottica has mobilized industry experts and launched an industry talent program according to the latest expert consensus on myopia and presbyopia.

It also launched a myopia management training program with the Asia Optometric Management Academy, aiming to offer training to achieve a wholistic approach for eye examinations, eyesight management and lens fitting experience.

Through the previous editions of the CIIE, it has stayed committed to establishing a vision health ecosystem along with key partners in government, enterprise, hospitals and academia.

Some of the top ophthalmologists in China have launched their latest initiative to establish a more efficient and economical disease management and treatment solution for patients with eye illness.

Co-hosted by the Beijing Star Macular Disease Foundation and the Bethune Charitable Foundation, the project sets up a standard patient admission procedure for intravitreal injection centers, which could cut patient wait-time from seven days to one day.

The standardized treatment of fundus diseases has become a public health concern.

Fundus diseases are the top causes for irreversible blindness, with the total number of patients estimated at 40 million. But less than 20 percent of them receive proper treatment.

"Improper and delayed treatment could eventually lead to visual impairment and even blindness, and the modern health care service requires an efficient operation model for day clinics to improve customer experience," said Xu Xun, chief physician of the Ophthalmology Department at the Shanghai General Hospital and director of the National Ophthalmology Clinical Research Center.

The new initiative aims to set up thousands of one-stop day clinics for intravitreal injection, with training courses estimated to cover some 10,000 ophthalmologists.