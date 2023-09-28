Media registration opens for 6th China International Import Expo

Media registration began Thursday for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled to take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

Media registration began Thursday for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled to take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, the organizers announced.

Registration will be open until October 20 on the CIIE website or the CIIE App.

The CIIE is the world's first dedicated import exhibition, and its previous editions have delivered fruitful outcomes.