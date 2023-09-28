School of Jewelry Arts "L'ÉCOLE" opens in Shanghai

The first permanent site of the School of Jewelry Arts "L'ÉCOLE" in the Chinese mainland opened on Shanghai's Huaihui Road.

As Shanghai has grown into a contemporary art destination, the jewelry house and exhibition venue which hosts classes, talks and events under one roof has chosen this destination for the transmitting and promoting the public education of art.

Ti Gong

It's the third permanent location besides Paris and Hong Kong for the jewelry school supported by the High Jewelry Maison of Van Cleef & Arpels, and the 2,000-square-meter venue is the biggest one yet.

The inaugural exhibition featuring a jewelry collection of men's rings by French art dealer Victor Gastou, will run four months starting this weekend.

Ti Gong

Featuring nearly 400 exceptional rings, the exhibition path is centered on five themes to allow an immersive exploration of the collector's personal preoccupations, namely History, Gothic, Christian Mystique, Vanitas and Eclecticism.

Apart from regular and special exhibitions, the venue also host workshops, a library, and training courses which cover topics such as the evolution of jewelry through eras and civilizations, basic knowledge of gemstones, jeweler's techniques and many more.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Date: October 1, 2023 - February 29, 2024



Address: Richemont Twin Villa, No.796 Huaihai Road

淮海中路 796 号 历峰双子别墅

Opening Hours:

Tuesday and Thursday: 10:30am to 6pm

Friday: 10:30am to 9pm

Saturday: 12am to 9pm

Sunday: 12am to 6pm

Admission: Free

More Info: https://www.lecolevancleefarpels.cn/en