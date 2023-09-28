﻿
School of Jewelry Arts "L'ÉCOLE" opens in Shanghai

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:50 UTC+8, 2023-09-28
The first permanent site of the School of Jewelry Arts "L'ÉCOLE" in the Chinese mainland opened on Shanghai's Huaihui Road.
The first permanent site of the School of Jewelry Arts "L'ÉCOLE" in the Chinese mainland was unveiled at Shanghai's Richemont Twin Villa, downtown on Huaihai Road.

As Shanghai has grown into a contemporary art destination, the jewelry house and exhibition venue which hosts classes, talks and events under one roof has chosen this destination for the transmitting and promoting the public education of art.

Ti Gong

The 2,000-square-meter School of Jewelry Arts "L'ÉCOLE" sits in the Richemont Twin Villa on downtown Huaihai Road.

It's the third permanent location besides Paris and Hong Kong for the jewelry school supported by the High Jewelry Maison of Van Cleef & Arpels, and the 2,000-square-meter venue is the biggest one yet.

The inaugural exhibition featuring a jewelry collection of men's rings by French art dealer Victor Gastou, will run four months starting this weekend.

Ti Gong

Training courses cover topics such as the evolution of jewelry through eras and civilizations, basic knowledge of gemstones, and jeweler's techniques.

Featuring nearly 400 exceptional rings, the exhibition path is centered on five themes to allow an immersive exploration of the collector's personal preoccupations, namely History, Gothic, Christian Mystique, Vanitas and Eclecticism.

Apart from regular and special exhibitions, the venue also host workshops, a library, and training courses which cover topics such as the evolution of jewelry through eras and civilizations, basic knowledge of gemstones, jeweler's techniques and many more.

Ti Gong

Nearly 400 exceptional rings will be showcased at the inaugural exhibition at L'ÉCOLE School of Jewelry Arts in Shanghai.

Exhibition info:

Date: October 1, 2023 - February 29, 2024

Address: Richemont Twin Villa, No.796 Huaihai Road

淮海中路 796 号 历峰双子别墅

Opening Hours:

Tuesday and Thursday: 10:30am to 6pm

Friday: 10:30am to 9pm

Saturday: 12am to 9pm

Sunday: 12am to 6pm

Admission: Free

More Info: https://www.lecolevancleefarpels.cn/en

Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Maison
Huaihai Road
Van Cleef & Arpels
