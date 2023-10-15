Haichang Ocean Park is making waves globally

Haichang Ocean Park, a leading domestic ocean park and supporting property developer and operator, announced an ambitious global expansion plan over the weekend.

The second phase of Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area is under construction. It will comprise two new themed pavilions and a commercial street under an IP cooperation.

Ti Gong

The park announced the plans over the weekend during a discussion on IP empowering the development of theme parks.



IP licensing business is developing rapidly in China. Haichang Ocean Park has been conducting a "Big IP" strategy to enrich tourists' experience and boost consumption under serial cooperation with famous IP around the world such as Ultraman and One Piece.

IP cooperation fuels the development of theme parks, increasing their attractiveness and influence, noted Yao Jun, director of China Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions as well as chairman of China Tourist Attractions Association.

Ti Gong

At home, a slew of projects at the second phase are also under discussion with the opening time yet to be announced, while a new resort hotel developed by Haichang will open to the public in 2025 in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, the second phase of Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area is under construction. It will comprise two pavilions with new themes and a commercial street under an IP cooperation.

The Beijing Haichang Ocean Park will be located in Tongzhou District, and the location will be near Universal Beijing Resort.

The Zhengzhou Haichang Ocean Resort opened to the public just before the National Day holiday, featuring six pavilions, 10 amusement equipments and an IP immersive themed entertainment area.

It received 165,000 visitors during the eight-day holiday, exceeding expectation with more than 70 percent visitors families with children.

The ocean park operator is actively exploring business opportunities in the international market at the same time.