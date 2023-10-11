'CIIE Train' of the China-Europe Railway Express arrives in Shanghai

With the China International Import Expo on the way, this year's first "CIIE Train" of the China-Europe Railway Express arrived, with exhibits and goods bound for the expo.

This year's first "CIIE Train" of the China-Europe Railway Express (or China Railway Express, CR Express) arrived at the Shanghai Minhang Station on Wednesday, with the 6th China International Import Expo entering its final stretch.

Departing from Duisburg, Germany on September 21, the train carried a variety of exhibits destined for the CIIE, showcasing the growing significance of the China-Europe rail route as a crucial channel for international trade.

Loaded with goods including cosmetics from Fortune Global 500 companies, the cargo on the train held a total value of over 16 million euros in 70 TEUs, according to Tong Jisheng, chairman of Orient International Holding.



This train has garnered special attention as two Fortune Global 500 companies have chosen it to transport their exhibits, signaling their faith in the reliability and efficiency of the rail route.

In line with the upcoming 6th CIIE, three "CIIE Trains" are arranged this year, which are expected to carry 210 TEUs with a cargo value exceeding 350 million yuan (US$47.97 million) in total. Currently, the departure stations for the trains include Duisburg and Hamburg in Germany, and Malaszewicze in Poland.



It has become an important transportation partner for countries in Europe to exhibit at the CIIE, further enhancing the positive impact of the expo and solidifying Shanghai's role as a leading hub in the Belt and Road Initiative.

This year also holds a special significance for both the Belt and Road Initiative and the CR Express "Shanghai Train," celebrating their tenth and second anniversaries, respectively.

The "Shanghai Train" has been a crucial passage for enterprises from Europe and neighboring countries to participate in the CIIE, forging new opportunities for collaboration and economic growth. Since its inauguration in 2021, the train has played an instrumental role in supporting the transportation from exhibits to commodities at the expo. Over the past two years, it has organized dedicated trains for the 4th and 5th CIIE, delivering Eurasian exhibits to the venue.

With its comprehensive coverage and extensive network, the "Shanghai Train" has operated 72 trains so far this year, carrying 7,272 TEUs with a cumulative cargo weight of around 68,000 tons and a combined cargo value of about 2.38 billion yuan. This expansive rail route spans the China-Europe route, China-Russia route, and China-Central Asia route, connecting over 60 cities and stations in nine countries across Eurasia.



As the countdown to the 6th CIIE continues, Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau, highlighted the robust participation from nearly half of the countries, including a record number of Fortune Global 500 enterprises and industry leaders. The expo has evolved into a global platform that fuels economic growth while promoting high-level opening-up, and fostering international cooperation.