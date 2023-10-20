Taicang speeds up growth of premium tourism industry

Taicang, in Jiangsu Province, is speeding up growth of its tourism industry with 39 projects involving 8.7 billion yuan getting new initiatives.

Taicang in neighboring Jiangsu Province vowed to speed up growth of its tourism industry with a number of projects receiving new initiatives on Friday.

The city, only an hour's drive from Shanghai, is expected to be built into a place with both urban convenience and idyllic rural scenery, as 39 projects involving 8.7 billion yuan (US$1.2 billion) have been highlighted.

On Friday, the construction of 13 projects kicked off, while 11 projects began operation, and 15 projects were signed. They covered a wide range of areas including new parks, squares, hotels and tourist attractions that feature deep integration of culture and tourism.



Taicang Party Secretary Wang Xiangyuan said the city's strength is to develop a multi-faceted tourism industry and maximize the benefits of its location in the vicinity of Shanghai.

It is also revealed that the Fosun Group will soon open the largest ski resort in East China, in Taicang.