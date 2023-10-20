﻿
Biz / Event

Taicang speeds up growth of premium tourism industry

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  22:33 UTC+8, 2023-10-20       0
Taicang, in Jiangsu Province, is speeding up growth of its tourism industry with 39 projects involving 8.7 billion yuan getting new initiatives.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  22:33 UTC+8, 2023-10-20       0
Taicang speeds up growth of premium tourism industry
Ti Gong

A book store in Taicang, integrating urban convenience with idyllic rural scenery

Taicang in neighboring Jiangsu Province vowed to speed up growth of its tourism industry with a number of projects receiving new initiatives on Friday.

The city, only an hour's drive from Shanghai, is expected to be built into a place with both urban convenience and idyllic rural scenery, as 39 projects involving 8.7 billion yuan (US$1.2 billion) have been highlighted.

Taicang speeds up growth of premium tourism industry
Ti Gong

A signing ceremony of high-end tourism projects in Taicang

On Friday, the construction of 13 projects kicked off, while 11 projects began operation, and 15 projects were signed. They covered a wide range of areas including new parks, squares, hotels and tourist attractions that feature deep integration of culture and tourism.

Taicang Party Secretary Wang Xiangyuan said the city's strength is to develop a multi-faceted tourism industry and maximize the benefits of its location in the vicinity of Shanghai.

It is also revealed that the Fosun Group will soon open the largest ski resort in East China, in Taicang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     