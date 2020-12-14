Biz / Finance

Policy for domestic demand boosts stocks

Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  20:53 UTC+8, 2020-12-14       0
Shanghai stocks rise after investor sentiment is raised on news that China is to step up fiscal policy support to make the economy mainly rely on domestic consumption. 
Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  20:53 UTC+8, 2020-12-14       0

Shanghai stocks rose on Monday as investor sentiment was lifted after the news that the country will step up fiscal policy support for a strategy to make its economy mainly rely on domestic demand, supply chains and innovation. 

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.66 percent to close at 3,369.12 points. The smaller Shenzhen Component Index jumped 1.01 percent to finish at 13,692.13 points.

Combined turnover on the two bourses came to 709.7 billion yuan (US$108.4 billion), compared with 834.9 billion yuan in the previous session.

Shares of consumer firms, automobile companies and farming enterprises were among the biggest gainers.

Market sentiment improved after Finance Minister Liu Kun said the government will take steps to boost domestic consumption, including expanding public consumption and increasing imports of high-quality goods to help upgrade domestic consumption.

A total of 61 listed firms posted gains of more than 9 percent, while 29 declined by over 9 percent.

Guotai Junan Securities said the stock market is expected to rebound and is optimistic about its mid-term and long-term development. The firm suggests paying attention to industries such as new-energy vehicles, photovoltaics and home appliances.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     