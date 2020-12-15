Stocks lower as investors lock in profits

Semiconductor companies, consumer enterprises and banking firms are among the biggest decliners on Tuesday with 21 listed firms declining by over 9 percent.

Shanghai stocks ended lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits from earlier gains.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.06 percent to close at 3,369.12 points. The smaller Shenzhen Component Index added 0.52 percent to finish at 13,763.31 points.

Combined turnover on the two bourses came to 709.6 billion yuan (US$108.4 billion), compared with 709.7 billion yuan in the previous session.

Shares of semiconductor companies, consumer enterprises and banking firms were among the biggest decliners. A total of 48 listed firms posted gains of more than 9 percent, while 21 declined by over 9 percent.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Monday evening released proposals for simplifying the delisting process for public companies as the country pushes forward with capital market reforms.

TF Securities suggested investors focus on sectors such as non-ferrous metals, chemicals and machinery. The company said that electronics and new-energy vehicle sectors are booming and expected to benefit from the 14th Five-Year Plan.