China's forex reserves down in September

Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0
China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1151 trillion US dollars at the end of September, down from 3.1601 trillion dollars at the end of August, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Saturday.

The country's foreign exchange regulator attributed this decrease to the combined impact of currency translation and asset price changes.

The US dollar index rose in September and the prices of global financial assets largely declined, affected by the fiscal and monetary policies of major economies as well as their macroeconomic data, the regulator said.

China's economic recovery is gathering pace and high-quality development is making solid progress, which is conducive to maintaining the stability of the scale of foreign exchange reserves, the regulator added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
