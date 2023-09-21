China's non-financial ODI up 18.8% in January-August

China's non-financial outbound direct investment increased 18.8 percent year on year to 585.61 billion yuan in the first eight months of the year, official data showed Thursday.

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) increased 18.8 percent year on year to 585.61 billion yuan in the first eight months of the year, official data showed Thursday.

In US dollar terms, the ODI stood at 83.73 billion US dollars in the period, up 11.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Commerce.