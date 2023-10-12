﻿
Biz / Finance

China to further ease foreign ownership restrictions

Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2023-10-12       0
China will mull the feasibility of further removing or relaxing foreign ownership restrictions to draw more global investors, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.
Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2023-10-12       0

China will mull the feasibility of further removing or relaxing foreign ownership restrictions to draw more global investors, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

While continuing to shorten its negative list for foreign investment, the country will strive to improve its business environment and better serve foreign companies, said ministry spokesperson He Yadong at a press conference.

The country has revised its negative list for foreign investment for five consecutive years, with barriers to foreign ownership reduced in sectors including seed, automobile, vessel and aircraft manufacturing, securities, banking, and insurance, the spokesperson said.

According to a report released last month by the Development Research Center of the State Council, China has maintained its position as the world's second-largest recipient of foreign investment since 2017 and remains one of the most attractive investment destinations globally.

In 2022, China's actual use of foreign direct investment (FDI) reached 189.1 billion US dollars, marking an 8 percent year-on-year increase on a comparable basis. The country's share of global FDI rose from 8.2 percent in 2012 to 14.6 percent in 2022.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     