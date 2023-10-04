Chinese policy bank steps up financial support for urban infrastructure

China Development Bank issued loans totaling more than 340 billion yuan (US$47.36 billion) for the urban infrastructure sector in the first nine months of this year,

China Development Bank (CDB), one of the country's policy banks, issued loans totaling more than 340 billion yuan (US$47.36 billion) for the urban infrastructure sector in the first nine months of this year, providing strong support for the construction, renovation and intelligent upgrading of urban municipal and public facilities.

The CDB has integrated infrastructure, industrial facilities and supporting business service facilities to provide high-quality and efficient financial services for urban infrastructure construction.

It will step up support for urban infrastructure construction further in a market-based manner to help build livable, resilient and smart cities.