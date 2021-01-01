China releases revised delisting rules after soliciting public opinions

China's stock exchanges on Thursday released a series of revised delisting rules after soliciting public opinions earlier this month.

The new round of reform on delisting rules gives full play to the role of the market, and draws on the experience of the science and technology innovation board and the ChiNext board's pilot delisting reforms, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Trading indicators such as stock prices and market values will play a greater role, and more emphasis will be put on operation sustainability of listed companies, said the CSRC.

The revised rules are conducive to improving the quality of listed companies and the overall environment of the capital market, enhancing investors' risk awareness and guiding rational investment, according to the CSRC.