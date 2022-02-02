Biz / Finance

Shanghai's Pudong revs up biomedical industry

Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2022-02-02       0
Shanghai's Pudong New Area will boost the growth of its biomedical industry from 2022 to 2024 in support of China's continued efforts toward high-quality development.
Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2022-02-02       0

Shanghai's Pudong New Area will boost the growth of its biomedical industry from 2022 to 2024 in support of China's continued efforts toward high-quality development.

The scale of the biomedical industry in Pudong is expected to hit 400 billion yuan (US$63 billion) by 2024, and the output value of biomedical manufacturing will reach 100 billion yuan, according to a recently released action plan.

Pudong will strive to make these sectors including small-molecule drugs, cell therapy, antibody drugs, minimally invasive intervention and surgical robots on par with the advanced international standards, according to the action plan.

Shanghai boasts a relatively mature biopharmaceutical production chain compared to other Chinese cities. Integrated circuits, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence have become new growth engines driving the city's economy. In 2021, the manufacturing output of these three key industries increased by 18.3 percent.

Since being designated a new area in 1990, Pudong has become a popular destination for investors, innovators and policy pilots.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     