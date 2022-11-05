﻿
Biz / Finance

China issues US$584b in local gov't bonds in first 9 months

Xinhua
  14:22 UTC+8, 2022-11-05       0
China's local governments have issued bonds worth over 4.24 trillion yuan (US$584.4 billion) in the first nine months of 2022.
Xinhua
  14:22 UTC+8, 2022-11-05       0

China's local governments have issued bonds worth over 4.24 trillion yuan (US$584.4 billion) in the first nine months of 2022, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Of the total, special bond issuance came in at 3.54 trillion yuan in this period, while the issuance of general bonds amounted to 699 billion yuan, data from the ministry showed.

During the January-September period, local government bonds were issued at an average issuance term of 13.3 years and at an average interest rate of 3.03 percent.

By the end of September, China's outstanding local government debts stood at around 34.71 trillion yuan, within the official limit of 37.65 trillion yuan for this year, the ministry said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     