Biz / Finance

China to raise reserve requirement for forward forex trading to 20%

Xinhua
  13:10 UTC+8, 2022-09-26       0
China's central bank announced on Monday that it will elevate the foreign exchange risk reserve ratio for forward forex trading from zero to 20 percent, starting Wednesday.
Xinhua
  13:10 UTC+8, 2022-09-26       0

China's central bank announced on Monday that it will elevate the foreign exchange risk reserve ratio for forward forex trading from zero to 20 percent, starting Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) slashed the rate from 20 percent to zero in October 2020.

Monday's move aims at stabilizing forex market expectations and strengthening prudent management at the macro level, according to a statement from the PBOC.

The increase will help maintain the supply-demand balance in the country's forex market, said Wen Bin, chief economist at China Minsheng Bank. Affected by the US Federal Reserve's rate hikes, the currencies of many economies have weakened against the US dollar, he said.

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 378 pips to 7.0298 against the US dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

There is no ground for the yuan to weaken for long, Wen said.

China's sound economic fundamentals, tamed inflation, as well as stability of international settlements will help render the yuan exchange rates and the forex market stable, according to Wen.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     