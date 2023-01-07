﻿
China's forex reserves expand in December 2022

China's foreign exchange reserves rose to US$3.1277 trillion at the end of December 2022, up 0.33 percent from a month earlier, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed Saturday.

The foreign exchange regulator attributed the increase in foreign exchange reserves to the combined impact of currency translation and asset price changes.

Affected by the monetary policy and expectations of major economies, and global macroeconomic data, the US dollar index fell, and the prices of global financial assets declined last month, the regulator said.

It added that China's foreign exchange reserves are expected to stay generally stable as the Chinese economy enjoys strong resilience, tremendous potential, and great vitality, and the fundamentals sustaining its long-term growth have remained strong.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
