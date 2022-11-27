Shanghai polishes global financial allure

Shanghai will attract more domestic and overseas financial institutes and investors with an optimized financial and business environment.

Ti Gong

Shanghai will attract more domestic and overseas financial institutes and investors with an optimized financial and business environment to achieve its goal of becoming an international financial center, the Executive Vice Mayor Wu Qing has said.

The city has improved its market system, deepened reform and innovation, while improving the level of opening up in recent years for the financial sectors, Wu said in a video speech to the annual Shanghai International Financial Center Development Forum in Xuhui District on Saturday.

"It will further encourage financial institutions to develop innovative products and services, accelerate the application of financial technology and digital transformation, and support the development of the real economy," Wu said.

Experts, scholars and representatives of financial institutions are invited to share opinions on the "Institutional Opening and High-quality Development," the main theme of this year's forum.

The Shanghai Branch of China Media Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance of Jiao Tong University at the forum.

Xuhui District government launched a "West Bund Green Finance Alliance" with eight leading financial institutes.

The West Bund waterfront aims to become an extension of the Bund financial hub and a next-generation "financial city" blending finance, scientific innovation, business, art and recreational life, said Zhong Xiaoyong, director of Xuhui.