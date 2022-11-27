﻿
Biz / Finance

Shanghai polishes global financial allure

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:20 UTC+8, 2022-11-27       0
Shanghai will attract more domestic and overseas financial institutes and investors with an optimized financial and business environment.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:20 UTC+8, 2022-11-27       0
Shanghai polishes global financial allure
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Branch of China Media Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance of Jiao Tong University at the Shanghai International Financial Center Development Forum.

Shanghai will attract more domestic and overseas financial institutes and investors with an optimized financial and business environment to achieve its goal of becoming an international financial center, the Executive Vice Mayor Wu Qing has said.

The city has improved its market system, deepened reform and innovation, while improving the level of opening up in recent years for the financial sectors, Wu said in a video speech to the annual Shanghai International Financial Center Development Forum in Xuhui District on Saturday.

"It will further encourage financial institutions to develop innovative products and services, accelerate the application of financial technology and digital transformation, and support the development of the real economy," Wu said.

Experts, scholars and representatives of financial institutions are invited to share opinions on the "Institutional Opening and High-quality Development," the main theme of this year's forum.

The Shanghai Branch of China Media Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance of Jiao Tong University at the forum.

Xuhui District government launched a "West Bund Green Finance Alliance" with eight leading financial institutes.

The West Bund waterfront aims to become an extension of the Bund financial hub and a next-generation "financial city" blending finance, scientific innovation, business, art and recreational life, said Zhong Xiaoyong, director of Xuhui.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     