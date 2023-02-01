﻿
Biz / Finance

China to expand registration-based IPO system

Reuters
  18:35 UTC+8, 2023-02-01       0
China's securities regulator published draft rules on Wednesday to expand the registration-based initial public offering (IPO) system in the country's stock market.
Reuters
  18:35 UTC+8, 2023-02-01       0

China's securities regulator published draft rules on Wednesday to expand the registration-based initial public offering system, marking a big step towards reforming the world's second-biggest stock market.

The registration-based IPO system, which has been adopted by Shanghai's STAR Market, Shenzhen ChiNext board and the Beijing Stock Exchange in a pilot scheme, will be expanded to the main boards, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.

The IPO reform is designed "to give the right of choice to the market," and make IPOs more transparent and predictable, the CSRC said in a statement.

Currently, IPOs on the main boards in Shanghai and Shenzhen need a nod from the CSRC under an approval-based system.

The CSRC will consolidate IPO rules for Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing bourses.

Under draft rules published on Wednesday, no daily trading limit is set for IPO shares during their first five trading days.

In addition, stocks are eligible for margin trading and securities lending on trading debuts.

The CSRC said the new IPO system doesn't mean quality requirements will be loosened, and that it would vet to see if IPO issuance is in line with China's national industrial policy.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     