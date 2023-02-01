﻿
Biz / Finance

Chinese premier stresses enhancing role of finance in stabilizing macroeconomy

Xinhua
  09:18 UTC+8, 2023-02-01       0
Premier Li stressed enhancing the role of finance in stabilizing the macroeconomy and improving financial services to keep the economy performing within a reasonable range.
Xinhua
  09:18 UTC+8, 2023-02-01       0
Chinese premier stresses enhancing role of finance in stabilizing macroeconomy
Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks with the staff at the investment center of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on January 30, 2023.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed enhancing the role of finance in stabilizing the macroeconomy and improving financial services to keep the economy performing within a reasonable range.

Li made the remarks on Monday during a visit to the People's Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), where he chaired a symposium.

Speaking with the staff at the investment center of SAFE, Li said that, faced with multiple external shocks in recent years, China has kept foreign exchange reserves above US$3 trillion, and the exchange rate of yuan has remained basically stable, providing strong support for foreign trade, the financial sector and the economy.

Recent reform in the financial sector has solidly supported China's economic development, Li noted. Only a good economy will produce a sound financial sector, and only when the financial sector is stable will the economy run steadily, he said.

Improvement and innovations in macro regulation, as well as sticking to the prudent monetary policy, have played a crucial role in ensuring economic stability and serving the real economy, Li said at the symposium, citing loan rate reductions for enterprises and the mild increases in consumer prices.

China has also prevented risks from unusual fluctuations in the financial markets, addressed risks in small and medium financial institutions and property developers, among others, and ensured that no systemic risks arise, he said, cautioning that ensuring financial stability and preventing risks is still an arduous, long-term task.

With a rebound in economic growth underway, the financial system should continue to improve services for the real economy, said the premier.

He called for enhancing financial support to strengthen consumption, investment and economic structure, improving the financial environment for the private sector, especially the small firms, fending off financial risks, and keeping the yuan's exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     